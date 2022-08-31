The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

