The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1,692.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

