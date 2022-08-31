The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CLX opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

