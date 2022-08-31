The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89). Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 32,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.90).

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.59 million and a P/E ratio of 435.29.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.