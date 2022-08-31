Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.76

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 501755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

