TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million

TenX (PAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $266,815.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

