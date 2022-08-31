Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 259,177 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 994,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 153,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 21,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,609. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

