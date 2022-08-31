Teloscoin Price Tops $0.0032 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $540,851.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00096750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00265823 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.