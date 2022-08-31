Tellor Trading 42.7% Lower This Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $39.58 million and approximately $206.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $23.24 or 0.00114010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

