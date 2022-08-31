Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Down 2.5%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 162,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.