Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 1.3% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $70.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

