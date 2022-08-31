Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.87. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

