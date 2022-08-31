T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading Down 0.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 4,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

T Stamp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

Institutional Trading of T Stamp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned 1.70% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

