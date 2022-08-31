Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 64,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.13.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sysco by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

