Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.73.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,047. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.