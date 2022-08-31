Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $20.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several analysts have commented on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $608,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $534,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $219,400,000.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

