Swarm (SWM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,437.00

Swarm (SWM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Swarm has a market capitalization of $598,107.68 and approximately $1,437.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,325.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021649 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.