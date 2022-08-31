Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. 588,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $503,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.