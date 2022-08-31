SuperRare (RARE) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. SuperRare has a total market cap of $19.88 million and $26.54 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperRare has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SuperRare

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

