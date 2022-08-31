Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at 1.65 on Wednesday.

