SuperFarm 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.34 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $55.99 million and $5.34 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unidef (U) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001946 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.
SuperFarm Profile
SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.
SuperFarm Coin Trading
