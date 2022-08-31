SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.32. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,499,248 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

