Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3656 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

SU opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,146,000 after buying an additional 2,027,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

