STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

STV Group Stock Performance

STVG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 279 ($3.37). The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,777. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.35 million and a P/E ratio of 680.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 283.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 302.27. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($4.65).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

