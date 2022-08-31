STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
STV Group Stock Performance
STVG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 279 ($3.37). The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,777. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.35 million and a P/E ratio of 680.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 283.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 302.27. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($4.65).
STV Group Company Profile
See Also
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.