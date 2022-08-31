StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONAR Stock Performance

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

