StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Stock Performance
Shares of FONAR stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.32.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
