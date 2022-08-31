StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.21 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

