Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 31st (ANCTF, BAYRY, BZLFY, COVTY, CS, DLMAF, FPRUY, GBERY, KGFHY, KGSPY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 31st:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27).

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 7 to CHF 6. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$93.00.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73).

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 650 to CHF 495.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €103.00 ($105.10) to €99.00 ($101.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.70 to C$0.55.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25).

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 120 to SEK 85.

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

