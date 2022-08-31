Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 31st (ANCTF, BAYRY, BZLFY, COVTY, CS, DLMAF, FPRUY, GBERY, KGFHY, KGSPY)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 31st:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27).

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 7 to CHF 6. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$93.00.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73).

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 650 to CHF 495.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €103.00 ($105.10) to €99.00 ($101.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.70 to C$0.55.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25).

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 120 to SEK 85.

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

