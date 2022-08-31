Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 31st (1COV, AEO, AGR, AIR, ALT, AMBA, AMC, AMWD, ANF, APA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 31st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $15.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $110.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) was given a C$7.50 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $47.00 to $49.00.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €665.00 ($678.57) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.60 ($3.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.00 ($5.10) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $69.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $223.00 to $204.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial to $0.75.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$153.00 to C$150.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$156.00 to C$157.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$146.00 to C$149.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$152.00 to C$150.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$152.50 to C$150.50.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$151.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$152.00 to C$150.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($102.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $44.00 to $35.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $40.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $153.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $225.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $212.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $335.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($116.33) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €76.00 ($77.55) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €24.70 ($25.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$93.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.39). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $164.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $46.00 to $47.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $141.00 to $152.00.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to C$1.40. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $64.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $10.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $72.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $182.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €44.40 ($45.31) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $146.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by Atlantic Securities from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $52.20 to $46.90. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $45.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €93.00 ($94.90) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 100 to CHF 78.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00.

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.30). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 160 ($1.93). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target boosted by Haywood Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $530.00 to $560.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $530.00 to $560.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$2.60 to C$1.70.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $14.00 to $10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $10.50. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $77.00 to $104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €133.00 ($135.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $79.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $324.00 to $309.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $15.00.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €52.00 ($53.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €105.00 ($107.14) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €56.00 ($57.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.55 to $1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $171.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €100.00 ($102.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €119.00 ($121.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($168.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 102 to CHF 104.

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €43.00 ($43.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 260 ($3.14). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

