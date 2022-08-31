Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Stelco Trading Down 4.4 %

TSE STLC opened at C$36.01 on Wednesday. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.45.

Get Stelco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.87.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.