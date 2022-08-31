State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in State Street by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 214,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. 22,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

