STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
