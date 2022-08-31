STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

