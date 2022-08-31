ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 10,571 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 760,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

