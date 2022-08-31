ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721,957. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38.

