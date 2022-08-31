ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,440 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $28,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Block to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 360,813 shares of company stock worth $26,201,618 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 178,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 2.45. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $276.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

