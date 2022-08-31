ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $16.27 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $669.31. 8,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $660.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
