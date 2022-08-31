ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 1,018,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,150,680. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

