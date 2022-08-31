ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 1,985 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of First American Financial worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 418.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 839,247 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after buying an additional 634,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after buying an additional 228,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 210,452 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 3,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,238. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

