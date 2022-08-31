SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.12

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 91377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,150.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

