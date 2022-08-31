Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $131.88

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.88 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.81). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.75), with a volume of 696,512 shares changing hands.

Spectra Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of £64.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.78.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

