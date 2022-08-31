SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,380 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $94,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. 130,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,402. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

