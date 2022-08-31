SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Down 1.1%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.42 and last traded at $47.58. Approximately 32,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 76,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $793,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter.

