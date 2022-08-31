SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,729 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,440,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 697,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,697,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPIB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. 24,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,854. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

