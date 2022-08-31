SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,019. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

