SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Position Boosted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 831,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,960 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,075. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

