SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7,425.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,726 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $55,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

