SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 26,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 238.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,425.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 304,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300,726 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $160.28. 166,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,835. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $172.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.