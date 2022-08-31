S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Increased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 5.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $56,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,642,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $355.00. 10,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.58.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.