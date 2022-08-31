Sovryn Price Tops $0.49 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Sovryn has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002433 BTC on exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $128,255.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00815239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015634 BTC.
Sovryn Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,451,045 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Sovryn Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.