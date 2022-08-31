Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.