Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $34.30.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
