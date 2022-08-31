SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Trading Down 1.4%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Gig Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.43% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

